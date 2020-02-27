Local firefighters union presents $4000 check to Red Desert Humane Society

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 27, 2020) – The Rock Springs Professional Firefighters Local 1499 Union presented a $4,000 check to the Red Desert Humane Society (RDHS) today.

The Local 1499 Union teamed up with the RDHS to create a 2020 calendar featuring Rock Springs firefighters, their pets, and animals from the humane society looking for a home. This is the first year of such an endeavor, and the calendars were a big hit, completely selling out.

Local photographer RJ Peiper, one of the photographers involved with the calendar said, “It was an honor to work on this project with such wonderful people. This calendar is the best kind of collaboration, bringing creatives and small businesses together with our first responders to create something fun to support animals in need and the people who work tirelessly to ensure our community is safe.” Other photographers who contributed to the calendar are Marni Christensen, David Halter, and Steve Shea. Local businesses sponsored production costs.

Proceeds from sales of the calendar will be split between the two organizations–half to the Red Desert Humane Society and the other half to the Local 1499 Union, which uses funds to help families dealing with emergencies and charities that benefit children.