Local floats & face painting event to benefit Primary Children’s Hospital

Photo by Wyo4News

May 24, 2024 – Wyo4News

This Saturday, May 25th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Smith’s grocery store in Green River will host a fun-filled event featuring ice cream floats and face painting to benefit Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake.

Attendees can create their own floats using a variety of ice cream and soda flavors for $3 each. Face painting for children will also be available at $3 per child. Payments can be made with cash or by donating directly to Primary Children’s Hospital at the store’s registers; receipts must be saved as proof of donation.

In addition to the floats and face painting, the Green River Fire Department has donated a raffle basket and is offering four spots on their fire truck during the Flaming Gorge Days parade. Raffle tickets are on sale for $2 each.

All proceeds from the event will go to Primary Children’s Hospital. The store has set a fundraising goal of $10,000 for the summer and has already raised approximately $3,600. Last year, they raised $7,500.

Future fundraising events at the Green River Smith’s include a Sundae Bar on June 8th and a carnival on June 15th. Residents are also invited to participate in a “Bail ’em Out” volunteer activity (pictured left) to raise additional funds. Interested individuals can contact the store and ask for Gwen, Kyrian, Savannah, or Lucy. Kyrian Spearman, Customer Service Manager, and Gwen Giles, Assistant Store Manager, expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming event. “We appreciate the community’s support and help in reaching our goal for Primary Children’s Hospital,” said Gwen. Kyrian added, “The community has been great.”

About Primary Children’s Hospital

Primary Children’s Hospital is a not-for-profit, free-standing children’s hospital that provides high-quality healthcare for children with complex illnesses and injuries from across the United States. The hospital’s services are delivered by healthcare professionals affiliated with the University of Utah, Intermountain Healthcare, or private practices.