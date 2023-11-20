Local Food Banks in Sweetwater County Receive $500 each from All West Communications

For the sixth consecutive year, All West Communications has donated money to give much-needed funds to local food banks.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 20, 2023 — For the sixth consecutive year, All West Communications has donated money to give much-needed funds to local food banks in their service areas. This year, they donated to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, giving $500 each to the Rock Springs and Green River food banks.

All West believes in making a difference in the communities they serve. Their Community Connections program allows them to support local non-profit groups, community events, and neighbors. Each year, over $50,000 is given back to the community.

Since 2018, All West has been able to give back to the communities by providing funds to local food banks. They are happy to contribute to these food banks, as they are a vital part of the community. While resources are needed all year long, the start of the holiday season in November creates a greater need for donations. The donations will help each food bank be able to provide food and supplies in the spirit of the season of giving!

Food banks aid, support, and make a difference in community members’ lives. All food banks mentioned accept year-round donations to help provide for those in need. All West encourages their customers to add a few extra donatable items to their shopping carts to help local food pantries stock their shelves.