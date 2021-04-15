Local gardeners asked to “Grow a Little Extra” to aid those in need

Advertisement

April 15, 2021 — First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative is partnering with the University of Wyoming Extension to launch a new program under the Food from the Farm + Ranch banner called “Grow a Little Extra.”

Wyoming Hunger Initiative Regional Directors Dr. Caitlin Youngquist and Lori Dickinson, both from the University of Wyoming Extension, spearheaded this effort to encourage gardeners to Grow a Little Extra this year in order to provide produce for their neighbors in need.

The Grow a Little Extra campaign will target three groups in Wyoming: home gardeners who can “grow a little extra” to share with local food pantries, existing community gardens who can dedicate one or two sections to growing food specifically for local food distribution agencies, and churches or community organizations who want to start a new garden to grow food for the community.

“University of Wyoming Extension is already doing good work around the state with their Master Gardener program and Cent$ible Nutrition Program,” says First Lady Jennie Gordon. “This Wyoming Hunger Initiative effort will leverage the work already being done and help increase access to local produce for a wide range of people in Wyoming.”

Anyone in the state of Wyoming who enjoys gardening is encouraged to grow an extra row or two and donate the produce to their local Cent$ible Nutrition Program, where it will be weighed and distributed to local anti-hunger organizations.

Wyoming Hunger Initiative has also distributed seed packets to all twenty-three counties and the Wind River Indian Reservation for anyone interested in picking them up for free at their local Extension office.

Lastly, infrastructure grants are available for organizations who wish to expand an existing community garden or start a new one to grow produce specifically for sharing with families and organizations in need.