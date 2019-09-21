Local Girl Scout Registration Meeting Coming Up Tuesday

Rock Springs, WY (9/21/10 – Girls in grades kindergarten through 12 and their parents/guardians interested in Girl Scouts are invited to the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs this Tuesday.

Advertisement

Girl Scout officials will be at the library located at 2935 Sweetwater Drive, between 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Those unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting can register to become a Girl Scout and join a troop by visiting www.gsmw.org and select “become a Girl Scout.”

The local Girl Scouts are also looking for adult volunteers. For more information or to volunteer, contact Melissa Webb, Volunteer Outreach and Support Manager for the area at [email protected] or call 1-800-736-5243.