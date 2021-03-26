Local girls high school softball debuts today

Advertisement

March 26, 2021 — The debut of girls high school softball will take place today in Wyoming and here in Sweetwater County. Wyoming High School Softball will be an All-Class sport with two different conferences.

The West Conference will feature Rock Springs, Green River, Worland, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, and Cody. The East Conference teams are Campbell County, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, and Laramie.

The season is scheduled to conclude in Gillette May 20 -22 with the All-Class State Tournament.

Today’s local schedule has Rock Springs hosting Natrona County at 3 p.m. and Green River at home against Kelly Walsh at 3 p.m. Rock Springs and Green River will switch opponents on Saturday.