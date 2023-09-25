Local governing bodies respond to former Casper Mayor’s comments regarding local airport

Photo courtesy of Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Facebook page.

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

WYOMING — Former Casper Mayor, Bruce Knell, has made quite the uproar throughout the state of Wyoming after expressing his strong opposition to supplying billion-dollar airline SkyWest with taxpayer dollars and decreasing the amount of airports across the state.

Casper Mayor Initial Statement

In an interview with Wyoming News Now, Knell stated “SkyWest is a $1.2 billion dollar company that should absolutely not receive any of taxpayer money to help them with their business. That’s no different than any other business coming to the city and saying ‘I’d sure like some money to help me continue with my business’. I think it’s inappropriate, I think it’s wrong.”

SkyWest

SkyWest Airlines works in conjunction with Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines to provide smaller cities the opportunity to fly straight from their town to a nearby international airport.

Many cities within Wyoming enter into agreements to pay a portion of the Minimum Revenue Guaranteed (MRG) funds to SkyWest for their planes and routes to other airports.

Regarding MRGs, Knell stated in his interview with Wyoming News Now, “We need to do away with these MRGs statewide. The state needs to quit funding them. We need to do away with the airport in Gillette, in Rock Springs, in Evanston, in Sheridan, in Cody, in Riverton. They all need to go away. We need to have one international airport in Casper and one airport in Jackson.”

Sweetwater County Governing Bodies Respond

Due to Knell calling out Sweetwater County Regional Airport in his interview, Sweetwater County Commissioner Chairman Keaton West, Green River Mayor Pete Rust, Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson, Sweetwater County Airport Board Chairman Jim Wamsley, and Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director Devon Brubaker, wrote a letter to Mr. Knell expressing the economical impact the airport has on the Sweetwater County community.

Within the letter it states, “The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is a critical economic driver for Southwest Wyoming, supporting over $36.9 million in annual economic activity including $25.5 million in annual spending and 324 jobs resulting in $11.4 million in annual payroll. Much like your local airport, our airport provides critical connectivity to the global economy for dozens of commercial and industrial employers in Southwest Wyoming while also providing residents connectivity to healthcare, friends, family, and leisure destinations, improving the overall quality of life for our workforce.”

Within the letter, it explains that airports across Wyoming support over $2 billion in annual economic activity which includes key tourism, mineral extraction, agriculture, and advanced manufacturing industries. The letter also explains the findings of a recent study done regarding the benefits of the airports. The letter reads, “In fact, a recent statewide study found that the $60.5 million invested in air service minimum revenue guarantees from 2004 to 2020 across the State produced a direct economic output of $808 million for an average ROI of 12.36 for every dollar invested. That means that every dollar invested resulted in over $13 of economic output. Furthermore, the investment supported over 9,500 jobs, produced 451,000 incremental visitors with a total spending of over $583 million, and drove incremental state tax revenues of over $55.8 million.”

The governing bodies end the letter stating, “Due to the real economic challenges that air carriers face in providing service to rural communities like ours, commercial air service would be lost in our community without this investment. While you may be willing to risk your local economy’s vitality, we are not. Our airport and its air service are foundationally critical assets to our community. We hope that you will take the time to meet with your local airport leaders to gain a better understanding of the critical importance your airport plays to the City of Casper and Natrona County.”

Former Mayor Knell

Since this interview was released, Knell resigned from the Casper City Council due to domestic violence accusations.