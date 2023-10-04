Local government agencies ask for Rock Springs RMP to be withdrawn

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Within local government meetings yesterday, both the Sweetwater County Commissioners and Rock Springs City Councils made big waves as they officially sent letters to Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning, requesting that the Rock Springs Resource Management Plan (RMP) that is currently open for public comment, be withdrawn.

Commissioners Request Withdrawal

Earlier last week Governor Mark Gordon issued a letter to Stone-Manning requesting the withdrawal of the Rock Springs RMP. Within the Governor’s letter, it states “It is our considered opinion that the Bureau of Land Management should withdraw this draft, reconsider the alternatives making use of the considerable stakeholder and public comment over a number of years, and issue a fully supported and considered preferred alternative. It is Wyoming’s intent to make sure that this RMP stands up to careful public and legal scrutiny. Issuing a thought-through draft preferred alternative rather than ‘building the plane as we try to fly it’ may actually result in something that could fly. What is before us to consider will not. As this draft stands it will lack Wyoming’s support, local community support, and will surely be challenged on rigor.”

With Governor Gordon’s letter in mind, Bingham and his cohorts created a letter for the Board of Commissioners to send to Stone-Manning regarding various flaws within the RMP and ultimately requesting the withdrawal of the RMP. The full letter can be found below:

Rock Springs Council Fights Against RMP

The Rock Springs City Council is another agency fighting against the Rock Springs RMP. In a letter also written to Stone-Manning, Mayor Max Mickelson explains that “Draft formulation is intended to take into consideration the 12 years of collective input from surrounding agencies, stakeholders, industries, and governmental entities, yet we feel that it fails this exact intent. It is unclear as to why the BLM selected Preferred Alternative B for its agency’s preferred alternative – which is the maximum land conservation alternative. In our mind, this is no alternative at all – it is a means to an end with regard to Sweetwater County’s economic,

industry, and recreational climates.”

Within the letter, it explains that the city stands with Governor Gordon and requests the RMP to be withdrawn and a new preferred alternative be created which contemplates the 12-year input from all the agencies involved.

The letter also adds that if the RMP withdrawal is denied, the comment period be extended to end on March 15, 2024.

During last night’s Rock Springs City Council meeting, Mayor Max Mickelson stated in regard to this letter, “Given the time frame that is left, the City is not prepared to give the substantive comments that they are requiring because they ‘switched the horse at the last minute’. So if we are going to have a credible process, they are going to have to provide that to the city.”

Community Written Comments

During the Commissioner meeting, Eric Bingham, County Land Use Director, went deeper into explaining the 30-day protest period after the RMP had been finalized and published.

Located within § 1610.5-2 of the document, it reads “A protest may raise only those issues which were submitted for the record during the planning process.” Bingham explained that the reason why it is crucial that the public comments on the proposed plan is because only issues that were submitted during this period can be protested on. Anyone who wishes to make a comment to the BLM regarding the Rock Springs RMP can do so here.