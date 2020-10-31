Local Halloween events taking place today, 10/31

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 31, 2020) — Happy Halloween! Here is a listing of some of the area’s options to celebrate the day.

Today at 11 a.m., the Trunk or Treat parade will take place in Green River on Flaming Gorge Way. This takes the place of the annual Green River URA/Mainstreet Agency’s Annual Trunk or Treat.

Today from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac in Rock Spring will also be doing a Trunk or Treat event.

Today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Rock Springs will host a Halloween Stroll in Bunning Park.

Today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Downtown Rock Springs/Main Street URA will be handing out safe goodies during their Halloween Stroll at various business locations. Free trick or treat bags can be picked up at 1st Bank, 601 N Front Street, the Rock Springs Library, 400 C Street, and the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 603 S Main Street.

Today from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., the Mission at Castle Rock in Green River will have a Halloween Stroll in their parking lot. People are asked to dress in costumes and stroll through the facility’s parking lot so that residents can view them. “Goodie Bags” will be handed out.

Today from 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m., a Costume Skate will take place at the Family Recreation Center Ice Arena in Rock Springs. Normal admission or membership applies. Free skate rental will be awarded by bringing two canned food items for distribution to the local food banks.

Tonight from 6 p.m. to p.m., The Rock Springs High School Haunted house will have its final night tonight. Entry fees benefit the school’s theater department. Face coverings are required for entrance with sanitizing stations available.