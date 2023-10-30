Local Halloween trick-and-treat options galore

October 30, 2023

Rock Springs Family Recreation Center (3900 Sweetwater Dr.): Find a ghost, get a treat!

Eastside Elementary Trunk-or-Treat (305 G St.): 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

October 31, 2023

Sweetwater County Fire District #1 (3010 College Dr.): 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Green River City Hall Trick-or-Treat (50 E. 2 N.): 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Commerce Bank of Wyoming Walk-a-bout (1575 Dewar Drive): 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Memorial Hospital Halloweenland (1200 College Drive): 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sweetwater County GOP Halloween Party (1897 Dewar Drive – Chamber of Commerce Park): 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Green River Fire Department “Hometown Hero Trucks” – Engine 2 will be located on Bailey Circle, and Tower 2 will be located on Lynn Ct. around 6:30 p.m. until goodies run out.