Local Halloween “Trick or Treat” options

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 30, 2020) — With the current COVID-19 pandemic, many traditional Halloween activities have either been canceled or adjusted. But residents and trick and treaters still have options.

Today, the City of Green River will celebrate Halloween “Drive Through” style as the City will team up with the Green River Police Department to hand out treats to the kids. This event will run from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Vehicles are asked to turn north onto North Center Street, drive through the front parking lot at City Hall. Kids and adults need to remain in their vehicles. Gloves and protective masks will be worn by employees. Also, today, “The Halloween Cruise-Thru & Haunted Garden” will take place at Memorial Hosptial of Sweetwater County from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will take place at the hospital’s main entrance at 1200 College Drive. Vehicles are asked to enter the hospital campus via the main entrance off College Drive. Please do not enter off Skyline Drive or from the hospital’s back entrances. Vehicles will circle the “haunted” Dr. Pryich Healing Garden from the north at the hospital’s front. Hospital staff, wearing masks using hand sanitizer, will hand out goodie bags while supplies last to children in the vehicles. The public is also encouraged to wear masks. At no time should anyone leave their vehicle.

Advertisement The Rock Springs High School Haunted house will continue tonight and Saturday night. The event will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. each night, with entry fees benefiting the school’s theater department. Face coverings are required for entrance with sanitizing stations available.

Saturday at 11 a.m., the Trunk or Treat parade will take place in Green River on Flaming Gorge Way. This takes the place of the annual Green River URA/Mainstreet Agency’s Annual Trunk or Treat.

Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac in Rock Spring will also be doing a Trunk or Treat event from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The City of Rock Springs will host a Halloween Stroll in Bunning Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Downtown Rock Springs/Main Street URA will also be handing out safe goodies during their Halloween Stroll at various business locations. Free trick or treat bags can be picked up at 1st Bank, 601 N Front Street, the Rock Springs Library, 400 C Street, and the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 603 S Main Street.

The Mission at Castle Rock in Green River will have a Halloween Stroll in their parking lot from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. People are asked to dress in costumes and stroll through the facility’s parking lot, so they can be viewed by residents. “Goodie Bags” will be handed out.

And for ice skaters, a Costume Skate will happen from 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Family Recreation Center Ice Arena in Rock Springs. Normal admission or membership applies. Free skate rental will be awarded by bringing two canned food items for distribution to the local food banks.