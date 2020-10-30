Local Halloween “Trick or Treat” options

Wyo4News Staff,
[email protected]
(October 30, 2020) — With the current COVID-19 pandemic, many traditional Halloween activities have either been canceled or adjusted. But residents and trick and treaters still have options.
The Rock Springs High School Haunted house will continue tonight and Saturday night. The event will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. each night, with entry fees benefiting the school’s theater department. Face coverings are required for entrance with sanitizing stations available.
Saturday at 11 a.m., the Trunk or Treat parade will take place in Green River on Flaming Gorge Way. This takes the place of the annual Green River URA/Mainstreet Agency’s Annual Trunk or Treat.
Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac in Rock Spring will also be doing a Trunk or Treat event from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The City of Rock Springs will host a Halloween Stroll in Bunning Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Downtown Rock Springs/Main Street URA will also be handing out safe goodies during their Halloween Stroll at various business locations. Free trick or treat bags can be picked up at 1st Bank, 601 N Front Street, the Rock Springs Library, 400 C Street, and the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 603 S Main Street.
The Mission at Castle Rock in Green River will have a Halloween Stroll in their parking lot from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. People are asked to dress in costumes and stroll through the facility’s parking lot, so they can be viewed by residents. “Goodie Bags” will be handed out.
And for ice skaters, a Costume Skate will happen from 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Family Recreation Center Ice Arena in Rock Springs. Normal admission or membership applies. Free skate rental will be awarded by bringing two canned food items for distribution to the local food banks.