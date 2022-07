Local Happenings: Outdoor markets start up/free concert and movie in the park

(Wyo4News Photo)

July 5, 2022 — July brings warmer weather and outdoor shopping to the area. The local outdoor markets will begin their Wednesday and Thursday seasons today and tomorrow.

The season’s first Green River Farmers Market will kick off today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the parking at Uinta Drive and Roosevelt. The Rock Springs Main Street Market will have its first Thursday session on South Main Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Green River market will run every Wednesday through September 14, with the Rock Springs market operating every Thursday through September 8.

Free Wednesday Concert in the Park

Tonight’s Concert in the Park at Bunning Park in Rock Springs will feature Dave Pedri and the EIO Band. The music will begin at 7 p.m.

Free Friday Movie in the Park

The Green River Parks and Recreation Department will be presenting a free showing of the Disney/Pixar movie “Luca” Friday at Centennial Park. Families are invited to bring their own chairs and blankets. The movie will start when dark.