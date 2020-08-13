Local health services partnering to provide free COVID-19 testing for students

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 13, 2020) — With schools set to open soon, and COVID-19 on the minds of all, Sweetwater County Public Health and both Sweetwater County School Districts #1 and #2 have been meeting to coordinate ways to ensure a healthy and safe school year. Infection with COVID-19 is extremely varied in symptoms and severity.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC), Castle Rock Medical Center, and Sweetwater County Public Health are partnering to provide free, accessible drive-thru testing for symptomatic staff and students using currently available CARES Act funding. The MHSC swabbing station is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Castle Rock Medical Center has swabbing Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No referral or appointment is needed.

Symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and headache can be several different illnesses, including COVID-19. The only way to know if you have COVID-19 or not is to test for COVID-19. CDC guidance says stay home if you are sick and do not return to school until symptom-free for 24 hours. This means potentially higher absentee rates. Public Health recommends seeking medical care if there are any issues or concerns.

Both School Districts will work with Sweetwater County Public Health to conduct contact tracing if needed.