Local high school senior Daniels Scholarship applications due by Oct. 15

September 28, 2022 — Wyoming high school seniors can now apply to become a 2023 Daniels Scholar and receive up to $100,000 towards their college degree. Interested students must apply by October 15 to be considered.

The Daniels Scholarship Program provides students the opportunity to attend the college of their choice. The scholarship is based on financial needs and provides up to $100,000 to attend any two or four-year nonprofit, accredited college or university in the United States.

Earlier this year, the Daniels Fund awarded scholarships to 41 students from Wyoming.

Eligibility requirements:

• Be a high school senior graduating from a school in Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, or Utah.

• Be a resident of Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, or Utah.

• Be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States.

• Earn a minimum grade point average of 3.0 in high school (on an unweighted 4.0 scale).

• Earn a minimum SAT math score of 490 and a minimum evidence-based reading and writing score of 490, or a minimum ACT score of 18 in each category (writing score not required). Super scoring is not accepted.

• The applicant’s parent(s) or legal guardian(s) must have an adjusted gross income of $85,000 or less on their 2021 tax return on which the applicant is claimed as a dependent. Additional income is allowed for additional dependents; visit the Daniels Fund website for specific details and examples.

What the scholarship covers:

Daniels Scholars receive $5,000 to $25,000 annually, depending on financial need. Funds can be used toward:

• Tuition and fees at any accredited nonprofit college or university in the U.S.

• Room and board

• Books and supplies

• Other educational experiences

All Daniels Scholars also receive a laptop computer, networking opportunities, leadership

development opportunities, and career development.

2023 Daniels Scholars will be announced in March 2023. To learn more about the Daniels

Scholarship Program or to apply, please visit DanielsFund.org/Scholarships.



About the Daniels Fund

The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program, and ethics initiative. Visit DanielsFund.org to learn more.