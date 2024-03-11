Local high school seniors named to Shrine Bowl football game roster

Football on the Field

March 11, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The coaching staffs, graduating senior players, and student managers for the 51st Annual Shrine Bowl football game have been announced. The annual fund-raiser for the Shriner Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Rob Hammond, the head football coach at Buffalo High School, will oversee this year’s North team. Russell Steinmetz, the head football coach at Torrington, will be in charge of the South team. Green River Head Football Coach Blaine Christensen will be an assistant coach for the South Team.





Area South Team members include:

Rock Springs – Goodness Okere and Michale Faigle

Green River – Axel Mackinnon and Destyni German (Student Manager)

Mountain View – Carson Eardley, Coby Jones, and Fletcher Black