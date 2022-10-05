Local high school sports recap: Volleyball, girls swim, football poll

October 5, 2022 — In area sports from Tuesday, the Green River Lady Wolves defeated Evanston 122-63 in a dual swim meet, winning 10 of 12 events. See the top Green River individual results below. The Lyman girl’s swim team lost 102-62 to Sublette County at Big Piney.

In area volleyball, Mountain View defeated Green River 3-0.

In the latest WyoPreps.com high school football polls, Lyman held on to the #3 spot in the 2A polls. Mountain View received votes but not enough to stay in this week’s 2A top 5. Farson-Eden received votes in the 6-Man poll but did not place in the top five. No other area teams received votes in any other class polls. See the complete poll here.

Top 3 placings by Lady Wolves Swimmer at Tuesday’s Evanston Dual

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Green River “A” (T. Smith, B. Uhrig, T. Arnell, C. Clark), 2. Green River “B” (I. Neher, E. Barnes, H. Clevenger, C. Rubeck)

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tanith Smith, 2. Courtney Clark, 3. Madison Moffat

200 Yard IM: 1. Emilee Barnes

50 Yard Freestyle: 2. Hailey Luth, 3. Chezni Rubeck

1 Meter Diving: 3. Zella Maez

100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Brianna Uhrig

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Ivory Neher, 2. Hailey Clevenger

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Hailey Luth,

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Green River “A” (B. Uhrig, H. Luth, M. Moffat, T. Arnel)

100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Tavia Arnell, 2. Tanith Smith, 3. Ivory Neher

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Tavia Arnell, 2. Brianna Uhrig, 3. Courtney Clark

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Green River “A” (T. Smith, H. Luth, C. Clark, H. Clevenger), 2. M. Moffat, I. Neher, D. Graves, K. Maez)