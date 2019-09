Here are scores from area high school sports for Thursday, September 26, 2019

Local Volleyball

Green River 3 – Evanston 0 (25-21, 25-16, 26-24)

Local Tennis (Scores from the State Tennis Championships in Gillette)

Green River Girls – 6.5 points (6th place)

Rock Springs Girls – 3 points (12th place)

Green River Boys – 4.5 points (11th place)

Rock Springs Boys – 0.5 points (15th place)

Those advancing to championship round play on Friday

Girls Singles #2 – Megan Counts (GR)