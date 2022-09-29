Local high school tennis players honored with All-State recognition

September 29, 2022 — Congratulations to local high school tennis players named All-State yesterday.

Karli Nandrup of Rock Springs High was named to the Girls All-State team. Nadrup concluded her season going 3-2 in the #1 Single division at last week’s Wyoming State Girls Tennis Championship tournament in Gillette.

Green River High’s Korbin Arnell, David Ross, and Christopher Wilson were named to the Boys All-State tennis team. Arnel, who posted a 4-1 in Gillette last week, won the #1 Singles Consolation Championship at the Wyoming State Boys Tennis Championships last week in Gillette. Ross and Wilson teamed up to finish second at that same tournament in the #2 Doubles division. Ross/Wilson won their first three matches before falling 6-1, 5-7, and 1-6 in the Championship Finals.