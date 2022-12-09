Local ‘Holiday Happenings’ for today and Saturday

December 9, 2022 — Here is a list of some of the area’s Holiday Happenings taking place today and Saturday. If you have an event occurring, send us the information at [email protected] Please include contact information.

Friday and Saturday

The Green River Arts Council’s Light Fest will occur this evening and again on Saturday at the Riverside Nursey in Green River. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. on both days. Admission is $3 per person or $10 for a family. All proceeds will aid the Green River Arts Council projects.

Saturday

The Christmas Carnival will take place Saturday afternoon from 1 to 5 at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. The event for kids 4 to 12 will feature inflatables, ice skating, swimming, a movie, a stocking raffle, and more. Admission is $2 or two canned food items. Santa will also be making an appearance.

Green River Animal Control will have a Holiday Microchip Event tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at their location on Teton Boulevard. Green River Animal Control will be doing pet microchipping for $20 each.

Downtown Rock Springs Carriage Rides will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Downtown Rock Springs. There is no cost for the rides, but they are on a first-come-first-serve basis. The pickup and dropoff location is the old train depot on South Main Street. The event is sponsored in part by Wyo4News and WyoRadio. Santa will also be visiting at the Downtown Gazebo at the corner of D Street and Broadway Street on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.