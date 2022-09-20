Local H&R Block team leader recognized at the national level

Wyo4news photo of Anna Bennett

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Local H&R Block team leader Anna Bennett was recently awarded the Henry Bloch Excellence in Customer Service Award. Bennett was selected out of 25 recipients in the nation for being a problem solver for clients and for her ability to make sure her clients have a fantastic experience. According to H&R Block, the awards identify distinct individuals who reflect the company’s Block Behaviors: Customer-Centric, Curious, Problem Solvers, Straightforward, Bold, Better Together, and Resilient. The Henry Bloch Excellence in Customer Service Award has been a company-wide tradition for the last 18 years.

Bennett is a Rock Springs local and has been with H&R Block for 19 years, 6 of those most previous years as an office leader. Team leaders manage their offices by ensuring associates and clients have what they need. They plan an essential leadership role with tax pros and other associates, assisting with everything from operations to scheduling. They also serve clients directly with tax returns.

Senior Manager for Communications with H&R Block in Kansas City Missouri, Lexi Ryan, stated “Others nominate recipients of the Henry Bloch Excellence in Client Service Awards within the company. Anna stood out to others as a problem solver. She runs her office by inspiring her team to be their best and treating them like family. She leads by example by driving amazing results. H&R Block clients are Anna’s first priority. She ensures they have an amazing experience, even if it means arriving early and staying late.”

A coworker of Bennett’s and Senior Tax analyst Tanya Carter added “Anna always gives 100% to everyone she meets. She is an inspiration, reminding us all to strive for the stars.”