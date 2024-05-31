Local Huck Finn Fishing Derby part of Saturday’s Free Fishing Day

Photo from the Wyoming Game and Fish website

May 31, 2024 — Wyo4News

Tomorrow, Saturday is Free Fishing Day in Wyoming. As part of the celebration, the Huck Finn Fishing Derby will take place at the Wataha Fishing Pond in Rock Springs. The free event is for kids 3-12, with on-site registrations beginning at 8:30 a.m. and fishing beginning at 9 a.m., with a second session at 12 noon.

Each year, Wyoming Game and Fish designates the first Saturday of June as Free Day, when anyone can fish in Wyoming without a fishing license. The only exceptions are within the Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park. All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions, and stream closures remain in effect.

Anglers can review the 2024 Fishing Regulations online before heading out and planning their trips with the interactive fishing guide.