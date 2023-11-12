Local Hunter finds human skull near Wamsutter Wyoming

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 12, 2023 — A human skull was found by a local hunter while stalking an Elk he had shot on Saturday, Nov. 11. The skull was found near Wamsutter, Wyoming, in area 118. The hunter who shot the Elk said on a Facebook post that the elk “Went up the draw and laid down just past the skull about 30 yards.” The skull’s discovery is now being investigated by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department, who could not be reached for comment at the time of this post. See updates here as we get more details.