Local Jackalope Jump raised big bucks for Special Olympic Athletes

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 9, 2020) — Saturday’s Jackalope Jump at the Wataha Park Fishing Lake raised $11,900 to aid Wyoming Special Olympic athletes.

Ninety-seven brave souls jumped into the freezing water for the cause. The Sweetwater County Dive team cut a hold in the lake’s ice on Friday for the plunge and and were on hand to aid jumpers on Saturday.

Jackalope Jumps are taking place all over the state this month and into April. The 2020 Special Olympics Summer Games will take place in Laramie, May 9-11. The Winter Games were February 4-6 in Jackson.