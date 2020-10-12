Local law enforcement/faith community food drive in progress

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 12, 2020) — Local law enforcement agencies started gathering food on Friday as part of National Community Policing Week and the inaugural National Faith and Blue Weekend. The food drive, which will aid food banks in the Rock Springs and Green River area, is a joint effort by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Green River, and Rock Springs Police Departments. All three agencies are working with the local faith community in the collection of food items, which will continue through the end of October.

According to a press release from the Sweetwater County Sherrif’s Office, food donations will be accepted at GRPD, RSPD, the Sheriff’s Office, the Green River Assembly of God, Hilltop Baptist Church, Immaculate Conception Church, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Any other faith groups or houses of worship that are interested in participating are asked to contact Jamie at GRPD at (307) 872-6170, Jen at RSPD at (307) 352-1576, or Jason at the Sheriff’s Office at (307) 922-5351.

About the National Faith and Blue Weekend. The NFBW is a collaborative initiative designed to build bridges and break down biases through activities and outreach amongst law enforcement professionals and the communities they serve. The NFBW is an expansion of the One Congregation One Precinct initiative (OneCOP), which is a bridge-building, solutions-focused human and civil rights organization based in Atlanta, Georgia. The NFBW is facilitated by local law enforcement, faith-based organizations, and communities across the country, and is based on the premise that strong communities are built on mutual respect, trust, and understanding.

“As law enforcement continues to come to terms with the public health and safety impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest, and policing reform, we need community support and partnerships now more than ever,” said Rock Springs Police Department Chief Dwane Pacheco.

Sheriff John Grossnickle said, “We must remain steadfast and proactive in building individual and organizational relationships within our communities, and partnering with the faith community, to include houses of worship of every faith and tradition, is an especially important aspect of fostering that engagement.”

Green River Police Department Chief Tom Jarvie added, “With social, political, and economic uncertainty still looming in this time of crisis, many of our friends and neighbors continue to struggle with food security. We are here to serve, and we want to help. No one in our community should go without life’s basic necessities, such as essential food items. As much of our nation grapples with frayed relationships between law enforcement and some of our communities, what better way to help than to join together with the diverse leadership of our local faith-based organizations.”