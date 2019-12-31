Local law enforcement has 1 message for tonight: Don’t drink and drive

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Dec. 31, 2019) — This holiday season, from Dec. 27 through Jan. 1, Sweetwater County law enforcement will be focused on stopping drunk driving as part of a year-end operation.

Deputies, officers and troopers will be looking to put an end to drunk driving in Sweetwater County and will show zero tolerance for drunk and impaired driving. There will be increased messaging about the dangers of driving impaired, along with additional law enforcement efforts.

Nationally, during the month of December in 2018, 839 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver. During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods in 2018 alone, there were more drunk-driving-related fatalities (285) than during any other holiday period that year. These fatalities are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired by any substance is deadly, illegal, and selfish behavior. Sweetwater County law enforcement is reminding everyone that many resources are available to get them home safely.

"Drunk driving is always a bad choice," said Captain James Thomas of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. "Remember to plan for a safe ride home before you ever go out. Over the holidays, we will have zero tolerance for drunk driving," Captain Thomas said. Sweetwater County law enforcement recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving: Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you've had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Sweetwater County law enforcement or dial 911.

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.