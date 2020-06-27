Local Legion Posts to host Flying Legends of Victory Tour giveaway

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (June 27, 2020) — The Flying Legends of Victory Tour drawing signups are now underway.

You can win a chance to fly on a B-17 or a B-25. Rocky Mountain Power Veteran Employee Resource Group donated a flight on one of the CAF Bombers.

Signups begin June 25 at 5 P.M., and end July 3 at 8 P.M. To sign up, visit either the Archie Hay Post 24 at 551 Broadway in Rock Springs or the Tom Whitmore Post 28 at 38 North Center Street in Green River.

You must be 18 years or older to register.

The drawing is open to all. You do not need to be present to win.

The flight will take place between July 10 and July 12 at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

Find out more information here.