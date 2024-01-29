Local legislators looking for public input prior to Feb. 12 Budget Session

Photo Courtesy of Wyoming Capital Square

January 29, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming State Legislature will begin its Budget Session on February 12 in Cheyenne. The session is scheduled to last 20 days.

Sweetwater County’s legislative members seek public input on important issues to Sweetwater County residents, such as support or opposition to a ballot initiative that would reduce property taxes by 50%, even if it severely impacts funding for schools, roads, ambulance, and other services.

Other survey questions concern support or opposition to school choice and school vouchers and how citizens feel about local schools having an obligation to notify parents concerning changes in their child’s wellbeing.

You can participate in the online survey here. You must be a resident of Sweetwater County to participate in this survey.

In addition to the online survey, a Sweetwater Legislative Town Hall will be held this Thursday, February 1, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College in Room 1302.