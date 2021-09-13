Local Missoula Children Theatre auditions next Monday

September 13, 2021 — Press Release

The audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of The Emperor’s New Clothes will be held on Monday, September 20, at 4:30 pm. There are roles for those students who attend SWCSD #1 and are in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Approximately 60 local students will be cast to appear in the show with the MCT Tour Actor/Director. There is no guarantee that everyone who auditions will be cast in the play, but there is often have something for everyone. Those wishing to audition must arrive by the scheduled starting time and stay for the entire two-hour session. The first rehearsal begins approximately 30-minutes after the 2-hour audition, but not all cast members will be staying after their audition.

This is a group audition–no advance preparation is necessary! However, if possible, please register and bring the two completed forms with you- SBOCES releases and the behavioral contract and bring them with you to auditions. Registration and forms are available at sweetwaterboces.com.



Rehearsals will be conducted Monday – Friday from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm at WWCC Theater. Although not all cast members will be needed at every session, those auditioning must have a clear schedule for the entire week and, if selected and be able to attend all rehearsals required for their role, including the Saturday performance. A detailed rehearsal schedule will be distributed after the audition at 6 pm

on Monday. Cast members scheduled for the full 4 hours and 30 minutes will be asked to bring a sack dinner or snack to be eaten during a 30-minute break between sessions.



The performances will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 4:00 pm and presented at Western Wyoming Community College Theater.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Sweetwater County, WWCC requires all people (with or without vaccine) to wear a mask to enter the building through the end of the month. Please be aware of this policy and mask accordingly to enter. This applies to all students, grown-ups, and guests.



The Missoula Children’s Theatre is a non-profit organization based in Missoula, Montana. MCT has become a mainstay program for Sweetwater County students and families, and we are excited to host them again. The fall residency in Rock Springs is made possible by funding from Sweetwater BOCES.