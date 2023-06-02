Local Missoula Children’s Theater auditions taking place Monday

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Sweetwater BOCES and the Missoula Children’s Theater’s summer production is coming up next Saturday and are currently hosting auditions Monday.

The audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Little Mermaid will be held on Monday, June 5 at 10:00 a.m. in the RSHS Theater. There are roles for those students who attend Schools in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, and are in grades K – 12. Approximately 60 of our local students will be cast to appear in the show with the MCT Tour Actor/Director. There is no guarantee that everyone who auditions will be cast in the play, but they will cast as many as possible. Students wishing to audition must arrive prior to the scheduled starting time and stay for the entire two-hour session. They will receive their character name and rehearsal schedule at noon (immediately following auditions) and a couple of students will stay to have their first rehearsal at 12:30 after auditions.

This is a group audition–no advance preparation is necessary! To audition please pre-register on the SBOCES website at sweetwaterboces.org (307-382-1603) Then bring the printed SBOCES forms with you.

Rehearsals will be conducted Monday – Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the RSHS Theater. Although not all cast members will be needed at every session, those auditioning must have a clear schedule and be able to attend all rehearsals required for their role including the Saturday 4 p.m. performance. A detailed rehearsal schedule will be distributed at the conclusion of auditions at noon on June 5. Cast members scheduled for the full 4 hours and 30 minutes will be asked to bring a sack lunch or snack to be eaten during a 30-minute break between sessions.

The performance will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. and will be presented at Rock Springs High School in the Theater. It is free and open to the public.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre is a non-profit organization based in Missoula, Montana. MCT has become a mainstay program for Sweetwater County students and families, and we are excited to host them again. The fall residency in Rock Springs is made possible by funding from Sweetwater BOCES.