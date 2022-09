Local Missoula Children’s Theater auditions taking place Monday

September 25, 2022 — Sweetwater BOCES and the Missoula Children’s Theater’s fall production is coming up this Saturday.

Auditions for any Sweetwater County District #1 student will begin Monday, September 26, at 4:30 p.m. in the Rock Springs High School Auditorium.

According to information received by the Missoula Children’s Theater, the cast will include around 60 students.

The free public performance will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 4 p.m.