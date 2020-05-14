Local movie theaters will not reopen until allowed capacity raised to 50%

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 14, 2020) — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has allowed the re-opening of movie theaters in the state, but with limited seating capacities. Due to those mandated limited seating capacities, Wyoming Movies announced on Wednesday they will not be reopening their theaters statewide, including their theaters here in Sweetwater County.

Yesterday, Governor Gordon stated that movie theaters and performance venues will be allowed to reopen in a limited capacity and permit public gatherings of up to 25 persons.

A message posted Wednesday evening on their Facebook page read: “While we are appreciative of the governor’s guidance that allows theatres to begin reopening, the limitation of 25 people in a theatre is not economically viable. We are planning to reopen when it’s safe for us to welcome at least 50% of our auditorium’s capacity. This will allow us to create the safe, fun viewing environment you have all come to expect. We’re hopeful that this will happen in the next few weeks. Until then, stay safe out there Sweetwater County!”

Wyoming Movies also operates movie theaters in Cheyenne, Casper and Laramie.