Local Museum celebrating Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)

(October 25, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum and Edgar Romero of Green River are again partnering to celebrate Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), as featured in the animated Walt Disney film Coco.

Advertisement

Día de los Muertos is a holiday for honoring the dead, which originated in Mexico but is now celebrated in many countries and regions. Celebrants create ofrendas (offerings) using items such as food, flowers, photos, and sugar skulls.

This year, the Museum’s ofrenda honors early Sweetwater County settlers and residents and celebrates the importance of their contributions to our community. “We are very excited to work with Edgar again to create another ofrenda,” stated Amanda Benson, Curator of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum. “We want to celebrate the early settlers who made this area their home. We wouldn’t be where we are today without the groundwork they established.”

Typically Día de los Muertos begins on October 31 and lasts through November 2. The Museum’s ofrenda, however, will be on display from now through November 4. The Museum’s exterior and the John Wesley Powell statue will also be decorated.

Advertisement

Anyone who would like to make an offering to deceased loved ones, friends, or celebrities may do so anytime during the museum’s business hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m to 5 p.m. The offering can be as simple as a photo of your loved one, or you may bring more elaborate items you have decorated for Día de los Muertos. Please keep in mind that this is a public display and the Sweetwater County Historical Museum is not responsible for lost or stolen items.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum would like to extend a special invitation to community members of Latino descent. The local Latino community has a long and significant history in Sweetwater County, and the Museum is making efforts to expand their collections and exhibits to reflect this aspect of our heritage.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. For information, call (307) 872-6435 or email [email protected]. Learn more at www.sweetwatermuseum.org or on Facebook.