Local National Women’s Small Business event scheduled for October

August 30, 2021 — October is National Women’s Small Business Month. To celebrate, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Casey Kuckert Consulting will present “Celebrate You,” a meet-up that can help women in various fields find peers they can relate to. The event will take place at the Broadway Theater on October 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Female entrepreneurs from around Sweetwater County are invited to attend this first-ever event. According to a press release from the Rock Springs URA, “Celebrate You” is an opportunity for women to connect with other women with like careers and build meaningful relationships.

According to URA Board Chairwoman Maria Mortensen, “small businesses drive America’s growth, and women are making their marks in this sector of the economy, so they should be celebrated.”

Organizer Casey Kuckert said, “I’m passionate about celebrating women-owned businesses and supporting their growth.” She added, “Being a small business owner for over 20 years now, I know first-hand the hard work it takes, so that should definitely be celebrated!”

Participants will be offered cocktails, hor d’oeuvres, and inspirational presentations by a speaker panel which includes Casey Kuckert – Casey Kuckert Consulting, Bonnie Tippy – Red White Buffalo, Kayla Duncan – The Admin Group, Terri Mackley – Mack and Co Boutique, and Becky Price – BCR Family Hearing.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.broadwayrs.com.