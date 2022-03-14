Negotiations between IAFF and the City of Rock Springs continue

Wyo4News photo of Rock Springs City Hall

Rock Springs – As the negotiations continue between IAFF and the City of Rock Springs, it seems things are at a slight standstill. While at the beginning of the meeting all of IAFF’s proposals were respectfully declined, there was not a lot of discussion as to why they had been until much later in the meeting.

During the discussion of the declined proposals, a vacation scheduling proposal was brought up. It seems like there could have been a possible misunderstanding between what IAFF wanted and what the City of Rock Springs thought the proposal meant. The goal was to change some of the language in the employee contracts in regards to vacation scheduling to make things more clear and consistent with all firefighters. Currently, the wording has caused some issues because it leaves room for people to come up with their own interpretations. This topic may be discussed again, the decision has not been made clear.

Mayor Tim Kaumo stated that the language change was agreed upon during the last meeting, but that it was declined. This could have been due to possible miscommunication, but now the subject is up for discussion again.

Anniversary dates, specifically the 7-year language used in the contracts, is something that has been brought up often between both meetings. According to Luke Geffre who stated, “The 7-year language not only affects moral but it affects things down the road. Every year we don’t keep up with these range movements, we’re just extending people’s stay. The longer this goes on, the less likely they are going to want to stay.” Roughly 20 years ago there was a wage study done that laid out exactly what percentage of pay a person would need to keep up with the cost of living, and unfortunately, this is not something the IAFF have seen consistently.

The City of Rock Springs pointed out early in the meeting that their goal is to work together and treat everyone respectfully. Once again, it was brought up that the City of Rock Springs barely saw an increase in revenue from last year. After mentioning that 64% of the City’s revenues go to personnel it was then stated that a “12% raise is not feasible.” This is when Amy Warne stated, “Just so we are clear, we are not asking for a 12% raise, we are talking about a 9% cost of living adjustment and a 3% lateral.” The 3% range movement is for those who would not receive a 9% cost-of-living adjustment, such as new employees, and is something that is entirely based on the City’s budget. Those that would receive a 9% cost-of-living adjustment would not receive the 3% range on top of that.

Toward the end of the meeting, the IAFF were able to bring up another proposal regarding the wages and compensation part of the negotiation. They asked for a 1-year contract with a 7% cost-of-living adjustment and a 2% range movement. This is expected to be discussed at tonight’s third meeting.