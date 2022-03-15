Negotiations between IAFF and the City of Rock Springs ongoing

Wyo4News photo of Rock Springs City Hall

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs- Not much has changed since the last negotiation meeting between the City of Rock Springs and IAFF. During Monday’s meeting, there was a lot of discussion about the already declined IAFF proposals to possibly clear up any miscommunication. While there was a moment of understanding about the vacation scheduling language, the proposal to change the language has still been declined as the City of Rock Springs has decided it does not need to be changed.

The City of Rock Springs countered the IAFF proposal of a 7% cost-of-living adjustment and 2% range movement with a 3.5% cost of living adjustment. IAFF respectfully declined this counter and came up with their counter, keeping the 7% cost-of-living adjustment and dropping the range movement.

While the City has been looking at the overall cost of these adjustments, Luke Geffre felt that he should explain how these percentages affect the individual employees. By taking the average hourly pay between 33 employees, he discovered that the average is roughly about $25.88 an hour. A 3% raise would be a .78 cent increase while a 7% raise would be a $1.81 increase. Range movements, which would only affect 27 employees in the department, would come out to be a .50 cent raise at the 2% range movement that the IAFF was asking for.

“Everything is being adjusted around us right now, gas prices, groceries, the only thing not being adjusted is our pay,” stated Luke Geffre. After the 7% cost-of-living adjustment was respectfully declined, IAFF has decided to stick with the 7% cost-of-living adjustment proposal, only removing the 2% range movement.

The rest of the discussions have been dropped/declined at this time since there seems to be no agreement on any of them. The only thing left for discussion currently is the cost-of-living adjustments. Another meeting was scheduled to hopefully find an agreement on March 28, 2022, at 5:15 p.m.