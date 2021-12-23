What happened at Joann’s?

Rock Springs JoAnn’s store front

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 22, 2021) — When customers arrived at Joann’s fabrics and crafts yesterday, they were expecting to get their usual crafting supplies. Instead, they were shocked to find that the employees had walked out and had only left a sign stating “We all Quit, Sorry Blame Corporate!” Many people took to the Sweetwater County Rants and Raves page to find out what exactly happened. Rumors were fast-spreading, some saying that the employees had quit due to a vaccine mandate, and others saying it was because of the pay, but neither of these are true. So what exactly happened that caused more than half of these employees to quit?

According to an employee who had worked for the company for several years, there was one common reason that these workers had decided that enough was enough, and chose to walk out. There have been comments made by regular customers and workers, and the common issue within these comments seemed to be mostly about upper management and corporate. The first issue that workers have encountered was scheduling. Employees have stated that the job promises good hours, but after training “you’re lucky to work 2-3 days a week and only at 4-6 hour shifts.” They then go on to state that “this is not management’s fault but because corporate would not let employees have the hours to schedule.” But the story goes much deeper than workers not being able to get enough hours.

The biggest complaint that many employees have made was the behavior of upper management. According to several employees, it is the unfair treatment and lack of respect for the workers at this location from part of the management team. They talked about how female employees have faced harsher treatment when they had made small mistakes or even for things that were out of their control. One person expressed their love for the job and the customers but stated that the management made it very hard to for anybody to want to stick around. Statements have also been made about how workers felt belittled and felt like they were treated more like children than adults. Of course, this proves the old saying “Employees don’t quit jobs, they quit bosses” to be true.

What comes as a final shock is that this did not actually take place in one day like people had previously believed, but happened over two days. The first day, Monday, one employee had quit which resulted in a domino effect where several more employees quit. The next day, Tuesday, two other people that came in also decided to quit and that is when the sign was left upon the door and the doors have remained closed since. According to one worker, who has decided to stay with the company, there are only three people, including themselves, that are left working at Joann’s. When asked when they might be open again, they stated that “Joann’s may be open tomorrow” but were not sure what hours they would be open for.

Joann’s has not responded to request for comment. Updates will be available as soon as they make any statements about this incident.