Local “Out of Doors” art competition looking for entries

Photo by Eric Nielsen (submitted by CFAC)

May 16, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) and the Green River Arts Council (GRAC) have announced they are seeking entries for their third annual Sweetwater County WY Plein Air Competition. “En plein air” is French for out of doors and refers to the practice of painting finished artworks out of doors. Painting on location allows artists to capture both emotional and sensory impressions of the scene before them.

The event will occur on June 22, and artists will paint views of Scott’s Bottom Nature Area in Green River.

“Some painters use these studies to complete a larger work back in the studio, but the spontaneity and freshness of working on location have great appeal to both artists and art patrons,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “Artists have been painting ‘en plein air’ for centuries, and holding this event highlights the beauty of our local landscapes and towns,” said Bryce Castillon from the GRAC.

Award winners will be announced during a June 22 public reception at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. Patrons will also have an opportunity to bid during a silent auction of artwork created earlier that day.

This year’s judge will be Richard Burke, who exhibits his work across the state and nationally.

Artists can learn more about the details at the CFAC webpage under the Events tab or by visiting the CFAC at 400 C Street, Rock Springs. Artists can register in person or online.