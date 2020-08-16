Local P.E.O. Chapter AE grant awarded to Rock Springs Western student

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 16, 2020) — P.E.O. Chapter A.E. announced today Ashley Simpson of Rock Springs as the recipient of their Program for Continuing Education Grant. The grant will aid Simpson in the completion of her Electrical & Instrumentation Technology Degree from Western Wyoming Community College.

Advertisement

Simpson is currently employed at Mountainaire Animal Clinic in Rock Springs as a Large Animal Vet Tech. She was recommended for the grant by Vickie Taylor Zancanella.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization dedicated to furthering the education of women around the world. For more information, go to www.peointernational.org.