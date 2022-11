Local Pet Adoption Clinic happening Saturday

November 18, 2022 — Rock Springs Animal Control will be having an adoption event tomorrow (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the location at 850 Center Street.

According to the Rock Springs Animal Control Facebook page, they currently have around ten dogs, 30 cats, and ten kittens ready for adoption.

The adoption fee for dogs will be $80, cats $20, and kittens $40. These fees include all vaccines, city licenses, and spay and neutering.