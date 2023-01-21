Local photographers exhibit happening at Sweetwater County Library

In December, Sweetwater County Library staff member Alan Vaughn arranged the Photography Open Exhibit at Sweetwater County Library. (Submitted photo)

January 21, 2023 — Press Release

The Annual Photography Open Exhibit is on display until the end of January at Sweetwater County Library in Green River. While the exhibit is small, it has some beautiful and powerful images.

Those participating in the show are Angela Cable, Kevin Doak, Gary Mortensen, and Stephan Shea. Subjects include wild horses, landscapes, and a still life of chairs.

The Sweetwater County Library System encourages local and Wyoming artists to display their creative work at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs and the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. A committee of library staff, Lindsey Travis, Michelle Krumpotich, Alan Vaughn, and Debora Soule, along with community volunteers Deon Quitberg, Angie Bennett, and Donna Ragsdale, meet to review applications of interested artists and to schedule community shows. Interested individuals are encouraged to pick up an application packet at any of the libraries or contact Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The public is invited to visit the Sweetwater County Library Gallery, 300 N. 1st East in Green River, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.