Local photographers featured in library exhibit in Green River

[PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 21, 2021) – Six local photographers are featured in the Photography Open Exhibit on display through the end of February at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River.

Photographers included in this year’s Photography Open are Gary Mortensen, Marni Christensen, Ian Cadena, Jennifer Knox, Terry Sell, and Gerda Dickinson.

The exhibit features varying images, from picturesque landscapes to images of animals. “It’s a beautiful exhibit,” said Assistant Library Director Lindsey Travis. “The photographs are also for sale. You can contact the artists to purchase one of their images.”

The public is encouraged to stop by the library at 300 N. 1st East in Green River to check out the exhibit. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays; and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Sweetwater County Library System welcomes artists to apply to display their own creative work at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River and the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. For more information, contact Debora Soule at 307-362-6212 or Lindsey Travis at 307-875-3615.