Local “Pink” volleyball games tonight

October 17, 2023 — The annual “Dig Pink” and “Pink Night” Breast Cancer Awareness Month volleyball matches will occur this evening in Rock Springs.

At 5 p.m., the Western Mustangs volleyball team will host Colorado Northwestern Community College in their annual Pink Night game. That match will get underway at 5 p.m. at Rushmore Gym. The battle is a non-Region 9 contest.

It is a busy week for the Mustangs. After tonight’s match, they travel to Casper College on Thursday, followed by a home game against Gillette College on Saturday night. Both contests will count in the Region 9 standings. Western is 16-12 on the season and 4-4 in Region 9 games.

Tigers and Wolves Play Tonight

Also taking place tonight is the “Dig Pink” volleyball match between Green River and Rock Springs High Schools. The rivalry varsity match will begin at 6 p.m. at Tiger Arena at RSHS.

The host Tigers are 9-19 on the season, while the Wolves have won their last two matches to raise their season mark to 9-15. Green River won the season’s first matchup between the two teams, 3-2, on September 7.