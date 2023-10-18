Local “Pink” volleyball results

Rock Springs (in pink) and Green River battle in the “Dig Pink” volleyball contest at RSHS. Wyo4News photo

October 18, 2023 — It was a spirited, competitive, pink night of volleyball last night at Rock Springs High School as Green River and Rock Springs played their annual “Dig Pink” match. Green River won the season’s first meeting in September 3-2 at the Wolves home gym. Last night’s contest was similar, with Green River holding off Rock Springs for another narrow 3-2 victory.

The home-standing Tigers won the opening set 25-22. But, the Wolves would respond, winning close second and third sets, 25-23 and 25-21. Rock Springs tied the contest at 2-2 with a fourth set 25-19 win before Green River defeated the Tiger 15-7 in the deciding fourth set.

Next for Rock Springs will be a Friday home match against Casper Kelly Walsh. Green River will travel to Star Valley on Saturday.

Today’s Area High School Volleyball Schedule

Today, #3 Lyman will visit #1 Mountain View in a battle of two of the state’s best 3A volleyball teams. Farson-Eden will host Cokeville in 1A action.

Western Mustangs Volleyball Wins “Pink” Game

The Western Mustangs volleyball team scored a 3-0 win over Colorado Northwest Community College Thursday night at Rushmore Gym. Set scores were 25-18, 25-18, 25-13,

The Mustangs, now 17-12, will play at Casper College on Thursday in a Region 9 match.

