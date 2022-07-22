Local players scheduled to play in Saturday’s All-Star games in Casper

July 22, 2022 — The Wyoming Coaches Association North-South All-Star Games for boys and girls basketball and girls volleyball will take place tomorrow in Casper.

The volleyball competition will feature Faith Brandt of Rock Springs, Kaycee Bugas of Mountain View, and Brice Hansen of Lyman playing for the South Team. Lyman High School’s Brecia Hansen is the head coach of the South Team, with Courtney Hansen of Lyman, the associate coach.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Megan Counts of Green River and Charlsie Rose of Lyman will play for the South girls basketball team. Clinton Landon and Rick Carrol, both of Green River, are associate head coaches.

In the boy’s basketball competition, Green River’s Dylan Taylor will suit up for the South team.

All games will be played at Casper College, with the North vs. South volleyball game at 1 p.m. The girl’s basketball game is scheduled for 3 p.m. with the boy’s contest to follow.