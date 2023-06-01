Local Pride Fest event to take place next Saturday

June 1, 2023 — The announcement was made today that the area’s first-ever Pride Fest will take place on Saturday, June 10. The event will occur at Bunning Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a press release from organizers, the free event will feature live music from local artists, a Kid’s Area with age-appropriate entertainment, along with a variety of vendors offering merchandise, art, and crafts. In addition, there will be a pet parade and scavenger hunt, “allowing participants to explore the park while engaging in friendly competition and winning exciting prizes.” Food trucks will also be on site.

The Pride Event will also have support and healthcare resources in attendance.

“Rock Springs Inaugural Pride Fest is a momentous occasion for our community,” stated Chad Banks in the press release.

Banks, who is one of the event organizers, added, “We believe in the power of inclusivity, and this event serves as a platform to celebrate diversity, promote understanding, and foster a sense of unity. We invite everyone to join us and stand together in support of the LGBTQ+ community.”

The schedule includes:

11:00 a.m. – Event Blessing

11:10 a.m. – N2N Band

12:00 p.m. – Steven David

1:00 p.m. – ZamTrip