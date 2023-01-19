Local quilters exhibit at White Mountain Library

Library staff member Terri Kleinlein is admiring the jacket made by Donna Toly. Photo submitted by the CFAC.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The colorful exhibit currently at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs is the annual Sweetwater Quilters Open on display now through the end of February. The public is invited to view the work of 16 quilts, wall hangings, bags, table runners, and even a jacket made by some very talented quilters.

Participating in the show are Carolyn Bougsty, Deb DeRain, Connie Fields, Susie Hermansen, Nancy McConnell, Shelley Rowland, Janet Tanner, Donna Toly, and Pam Wiggen. The work is a variety of traditional techniques as well as modern designs and fabrics. Examples of hand stitching and machine stitching are on display with traditional pieced patterns and applique.

The Sweetwater County Library System encourages local and Wyoming artists to display their creative work at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs and the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. A committee of library staff, Lindsey Travis, Michelle Krumpotich, Alan Vaughn, and Debora Soule, with community volunteer Deon Quitberg. Angie Bennett, and Donna Ragsdale, meet to review applications of interested artists and to schedule community shows. Interested individuals are encouraged to pick up an application packet at any of the libraries or contact Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The public is invited to visit the White Mountain Library gallery, 2935 Sweetwater Dr., during the hours of Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.