Local recreation centers go to winter hours

October 1, 2023 — With the turning of the calendar to October, area recreation centers will begin operation on a winter hours schedule.

Starting Monday, October 2, the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays. Weekend hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Also, this Monday, the Rock Springs Civic Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Green River Recreation Center started its winter hours today, October 1. Monday through Friday hours are now 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturday, the Rec Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.