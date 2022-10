Local Recreation Center’s going to winter hours schedules

October 1, 2022 — Starting Monday, October 3, the Rock Springs Civic Center and Family Recreation Center will be operating on their winter hours schedule. The Green River Recreation started its winter hours today.

Rock Springs Civic Center (as of 10/3/22):

Monday – Thursday 6 a.m to 9 p.m.

Friday – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday – 10 a.m. 5 p.m.

Family Recreation Center (as of 10/3/22):

Monday – Thursday – 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Friday – 5 a.m. to 8 p.m

Saturday – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Green River Recreation Center (starting today):

Monday – Friday – 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday – 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Pool Hours

Monday – Friday – 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday – 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.