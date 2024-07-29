Local Republican debates to scheduled for August 5 and 6





July 29, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Sweetwater County Republican Party has announced its 2024 Republican candidate debates will be taking place debates will take place at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Monday, August 5, and Tuesday, August 6. Both nights of debates begin at 6 p.m.

For those who cannot attend in person, both debates will be streamed live on the Wyo4News Facebook page and the Sweetwater GOP Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

Here is the debated schedule:

Monday, August 5:

Sweetwater County Senate District 12 – John Kolb and Jeff Ramaj

Sweetwater Country Senate District 14 – Albert Sommers, Laura Pearson, and Bill Winney

Sweetwater County House District 17 – JT Larson and Terry Ellison

Sweetwater County House District 18 – Scott Heiner and Tom Crank

Tuesday, August 6:

Sweetwater County House District 39 – Cody Wylie, Marshall Burt, and Laura McKee

Sweetwater County House District 48 – Clark Stith and Darin McCann

Sweetwater County House District 60 – Tony Niemiec and Marlene Brady

Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners – Taylor Jones, Mary Thoman, and Rose Mosbey