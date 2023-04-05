Local resident expresses concern over Bitter Creek flooding

Photo Courtesy of City of Rock Springs Youtube

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — With the snow not letting up yet, a current Rock Springs resident came before the Rock Springs City Council to voice his concern once more regarding the potential flooding of Bitter Creek.

Tom Gagnon began his concern by comparing the potential of this flood to be equivalent to the flooding that appeared in Yellowstone last June. “There is a good chance that this town will have big flooding coming out of Bitter Creek and Killpepper Creek”.

A few weeks ago Gagnon gave pictures to the City Council members of the snow accumulation he has seen around the area. He has recently updated those pictures for the City Council with the new snow the county has received. Gagnon noted that in one picture that he took by Signal Rd., he walked into an avalanche chute and noticed how usually there are regular snow drifts that the community is used to seeing. This year he noted how large these drifts are and how they are bigger and heavier than F-350 trucks.

Gagnon presented a few additional proposals for the City Council. These proposals are additional work to clear trees beginning at O’Reilly’s to Exit 107, prepare a notice to the people in the flood plane regarding the possible flooding with necessities listed, as well as speak with businesses around the flood plane area to clean their yards.

Councilor Rob Zotti quickly noted that there are drainages that may be the resident’s responsibility if they are on their property. Be sure to clean them of debris and any other obstructions. “A big reason why we get a lot of damage within the city is because people are not maintaining their drainage and it causes issues for everybody”.

Councilor Tim Robinson bounced off of this hearing as he gave a statistic that the Rock Springs area is 143% above average currently. There are currently only two places higher than this region and those are Little Snake and the extreme southwest corner of the state, such as Evanston.

To combat the flooding that is expected to come, the City of Rock Springs has the plan to use its sand machines in this state of emergency. The city has also made arrangements with the Streets Department to have sand dropped at specific locations, as well as have places where residents can fill sandbags. At this time, the City is unsure where the majority of the flooding will occur.